|
|
JONES Jim of Easton-On-The-Hill, formerly of Brooke Oakham. Passed away at Tixover Care Home on 11th November 2020, aged 87. Partner to the late Dorothy Ford, Dad to Laura & Chris and a special person to Loraine, Alice & Lucy. He will be sadly missed by all that knew him. Due to the present circumstances a Private Family Funeral Service will take place at Peterborough Crematorium. Donations if desired for Dementia Support South Lincs may be made c/o Andrew Woodhouse Independent Funeral Services, Sandon Barn, Casterton Road, Stamford, PE9 4BP. Tel: 01780 751719
Published in Stamford Mercury on Nov. 20, 2020