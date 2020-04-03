Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jo LANE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jo LANE

Notice Condolences

Jo LANE Notice
LANE Jo of Uppingham, passed away peacefully at Aberdeen House Residential Home on Saturday 28th March 2020, aged 89 years. Beloved wife of the late Peter, loving mother to Peter, Richard and Elizabeth, and much loved grandmother to Matthew, Sophie and Jessica and great-grandmother. Given the current circumstances a small private funeral will be held. A celebration of Jo's life will be held later in the year. Donations in memory of Jo are however being collected for the Farmers Overseas Action Group and Uppingham Church Fabric Fund and can be made online via www.emdormanfunerals.co.uk or sent directly to E M Dorman Funeral Directors, Uppingham. Tel: 01572 823976
Published in Stamford Mercury on Apr. 3, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -