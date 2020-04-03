|
LANE Jo of Uppingham, passed away peacefully at Aberdeen House Residential Home on Saturday 28th March 2020, aged 89 years. Beloved wife of the late Peter, loving mother to Peter, Richard and Elizabeth, and much loved grandmother to Matthew, Sophie and Jessica and great-grandmother. Given the current circumstances a small private funeral will be held. A celebration of Jo's life will be held later in the year. Donations in memory of Jo are however being collected for the Farmers Overseas Action Group and Uppingham Church Fabric Fund and can be made online via www.emdormanfunerals.co.uk or sent directly to E M Dorman Funeral Directors, Uppingham. Tel: 01572 823976
Published in Stamford Mercury on Apr. 3, 2020