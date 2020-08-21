Home

Joan CAPLAN

Joan CAPLAN Notice
CAPLAN Joan

Peacefully, on the 13th August, 2020, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn, aged 93 years, of Ryhall. A beloved wife of the late Cecil, a loving mum of Shelagh and David and mother-in-law of Brian and Angela. A little grannie to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired, for Stroke Association and West Raynham Staff Fund QEH, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Stamford Mercury on Aug. 21, 2020
