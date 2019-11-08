|
DOUGHTY
Joan (nee Keane)
passed away peacefully on 26th October 2019 at Peterborough City Hospital aged 73 years. Beloved wife to Allen, a loving Mum and sister and a treasured Nanny. Joan will be sadly missed by her family and many friends. Funeral service to be held at 11.00am on Thursday 14th November at St Peter & All Souls R.C. Church, Geneva Street, Peterborough, followed by committal at Peterborough Crematorium at 12.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Ectodermal Dysplasia Society or SENSE may be given at the funeral service or sent to John Lucas Funeral Directors, 31, Dogsthorpe Road, Peterborough, PE1 3AD.
Published in Stamford Mercury on Nov. 8, 2019