FORTNAM Joan Ellen of Oakham, formerly of South Luffenham died peacefully on Wednesday 27th May 2020, aged 98 years. A much loved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Given the current circumstances a small private funeral will be held. Donations are however being gratefully received for Citizens Advice Rutland and can be made online via www.emdormanfunerals.co.uk or sent directly to E M Dorman Funeral Directors, Uppingham. Tel: 01572 823976
Published in Stamford Mercury on June 12, 2020