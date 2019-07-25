|
|
FROST Joan Of Stamford, formerly of Uppingham, passed away peacefully at Peterborough City Hospital on 8th July 2019, aged 96 years. Much loved wife of the late Ken, loving mother of the late Colin and the late Alan and much loved nan and great-nan. Her funeral service will be held at Ketton Green Burial Park on Thursday 1st August at 12.00noon. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to MS would be greatly appreciated and can be made online via www.emdormanfunerals.co.uk or sent directly to E M Dorman Funeral Directors, Beechcroft, 69 High Street East, Uppingham, Rutland, LE15 9PY. Telephone: 01572 823976
Published in Stamford Mercury on July 25, 2019