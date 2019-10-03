Home

KING Joan Of North Luffenham passed away peacefully at Peterborough City Hospital on Monday 23rd September 2019, aged 90 years. Beloved wife to John, loving mother to Robin and Peter and a much loved grandma to Thomas and Molly and Barnaby and Alice. Her funeral service will be held at North Luffenham Parish Church on Thursday 17th October 2019 at 11.30am, to be followed by burial in the churchyard. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, for North Luffenham Parish Church would be greatly appreciated and can be made online via www.emdormanfunerals.co.uk or sent directly to E M Dorman Funeral Directors, Beechcroft, 69 High Street East, Uppingham, Rutland, LE15 9PY. Tel: 01572 823976
Published in Stamford Mercury on Oct. 3, 2019
