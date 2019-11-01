Home

John and family wish to thank everyone for their kindness, support and messages of sympathy at this sad time, and for the many generous donations which have been received in Joan's memory. A special thank you to all of the doctors and nurses involved in Joan's dedicated care, particularly the team from "Always Take Care", to Revd Dr Pippa Madgwick, Revd John Taylor and Revd Jenni Duffy for their personal and comforting service and to Tom and the team at E M Dorman Funeral Directors for their professional arrangements.
Published in Stamford Mercury on Nov. 1, 2019
