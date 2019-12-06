|
NOTLEY Joan of Stamford, formerly of North Luffenham passed away peacefully at Whitefriars, Stamford on Saturday 23rd November 2019, aged 94 years. A beloved wife to the late Stan, loving mother to Tony, Chris and the late Peter and mother-in-law to Julie and Mary and a much loved gran and great-gran. Her funeral service will be held at Peterborough Crematorium on Wednesday 18th December 2019 at 11.00am. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Cancer Research UK (In Memory of her late son Peter) can be made online via www.emdormanfunerals.co.uk or sent directly to E M Dorman Funeral Directors, Beechcroft, 69 High Street East, Uppingham, Rutland, LE15 9PY. Tel: 01572 823976
Published in Stamford Mercury on Dec. 6, 2019