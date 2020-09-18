|
AXON John
It is with great sadness we announce the death of John Axon. Beloved husband to Audrey, loving father to Mandy and Mark, and a much loved Popots. We will miss his love, care and guidance. At his request a private cremation will be held. We thank the Rutland Admiral Nurse team for their long caring support. Donations are however being gratefully received for Dementia UK and can be made online via www.emdormanfunerals.co.uk or sent directly to E M Dorman Funeral Directors, Uppingham. Tel: 01572 823976
Published in Stamford Mercury on Sept. 18, 2020