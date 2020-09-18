Home

POWERED BY

Services
E M Dorman Funeral Director (Uppingham)
Beechcroft
, Rutland LE15 9PY
01572 823976
Resources
More Obituaries for John AXON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John AXON

Notice Condolences

John AXON Notice
AXON John

It is with great sadness we announce the death of John Axon. Beloved husband to Audrey, loving father to Mandy and Mark, and a much loved Popots. We will miss his love, care and guidance. At his request a private cremation will be held. We thank the Rutland Admiral Nurse team for their long caring support. Donations are however being gratefully received for Dementia UK and can be made online via www.emdormanfunerals.co.uk or sent directly to E M Dorman Funeral Directors, Uppingham. Tel: 01572 823976
Published in Stamford Mercury on Sept. 18, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of E M Dorman Funeral Director (Uppingham)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -