|
|
BELL
John A.
Of Uppingham passed away peacefully on 15th August 2019. Beloved husband to the late Mary, loving father to Rosemary & Dorrien, Heather & Adam and Edwin & Sarah and a much loved Grandpa. His funeral service will be held at the Uppingham Methodist Church on Thursday 5th September 2019 at 1.30pm, to be followed by cremation. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Cancer Research UK would be greatly appreciated and can be made online via www.emdormanfunerals.co.uk or sent directly to E M Dorman Funeral Directors, Beechcroft, 69 High Street East, Uppingham, Rutland, LE15 9PY. Tel: 01572 823976
Published in Stamford Mercury on Aug. 22, 2019