|
|
BRINSLEY
John Christopher
Passed away peacefully at The Red House, Stamford on 12th March 2020 aged 78 years. He will be sadly and greatly missed by all his family, and friends. The funeral service will take place on Thursday 9th April 2020 at 1.00pm, at Peterborough Crematorium, Marholm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for Macmillan Nurses may be made c/o Andrew Woodhouse Independent Funeral Services, Sandon Barn, Casterton Road Stamford PE9 4BP Tel: 01780 751719
Published in Stamford Mercury on Mar. 27, 2020