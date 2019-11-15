|
CLIFFE
John
Late of Ketton Former engineer at British Sugar Died on 17th October 2019 at Peterborough Hospital aged 88 years. Beloved husband of Maureen who pre deceased him, and elder brother Joseph. Keen Classic motorcyclist owner and a member of Rutland Classic Motorcycle Club. Funeral service will take place at Peterborough Crematorium on Monday 18th November at 3.30pm.
Buffet reception afterwards at Northwick Arms Ketton. Flowers if desired RJ Scholes (Funeral Services) Stamford, PE9 2BJ.
Published in Stamford Mercury on Nov. 15, 2019