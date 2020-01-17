|
CUTFORTH
John passed away peacefully on 25th December 2019 aged 74 years. Much loved husband of Janet, loving dad to Toni, Terri and Robyn, granddad to Connor and father-in-law to Jon and Tom. He will be sadly and greatly missed by all his family and friends. The funeral service will take place on Monday 27th January 2020 at 11.00am, at All Saints Church, Easton-on-the-Hill followed by interment in the churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for R.N.L.I. may be made c/o Andrew Woodhouse Independent Funeral Services, Sandon Barn, Casterton Road Stamford PE9 4BP Tel. 01780 751719
Published in Stamford Mercury on Jan. 17, 2020