Passed away at Rutland Care Village on Sunday 31st March 2019, aged 87 years. Loving Husband of the late Anne Druce. Loving Dad of Dawn, Beverly and Paul. Special Grandad of Jamie, Scott, Carly, Kirsty, Ashley, Kip and Silas and Great-Grandad of Felix and Caspian. The funeral service will take place at Holy Trinity Church on Friday 17th May 2019 at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please by request. Donations in lieu, if desired, may be made at the service to the Royal Air Force Benevolent Fund. All further enquiries to Central England Co-operative, Fitzwilliam Street, Peterborough, PE1 2RX. Tel: 01733 763 366
Published in Stamford Mercury on May 10, 2019