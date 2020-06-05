|
|
FITTER
John Walter
sadly passed away at Peterborough City Hospital on 24th May 2020, aged 92 years. A dearly loved husband of Sheila for 70 years, and a proud father, grandfather and great-grandfather. The funeral service will take place at Ketton Park, which in the current situation, will be family only. Sheila would like to thank everyone for their kind messages of sympathy and continues to request privacy at this difficult time to mourn her loss.
Published in Stamford Mercury on June 5, 2020