FOUNTAIN John 'Snowy'
passed away peacefully on 19th November 2020, aged 79 years. Dearly beloved Husband of Pat, father to David, Anita, Simon and Sean, grandfather to Alan, Lewis, Megan, Amy and Laura and great-grandfather to Oliver, Isobelle, Stanley, Zac and Ellie. He will be dearly missed by all his family, and friends and colleagues. A Private family funeral service will take place on Friday 11th December 2020 at Peterborough Crematorium, Marholm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for British Heart Foundation and Parkinson's UK may be made c/o Andrew Woodhouse Independent Funeral Services, Sandon Barn, Casterton Road, Stamford PE9 4BP. Tel: 01780 751719
Published in Stamford Mercury on Dec. 4, 2020