|
|
GRINDLEY John of Allexton, passed away at Tixover Residential Home on Sunday 24th May 2020 in his 83rd year. Much loved and deeply missed by Linda, his children James, Clair and Sarah and his grandchildren Jacob, Jack, Finley and Dexter. Given the current circumstances a small private funeral will be held. A tribute page has however been set up in John's memory and the family welcome you to visit the page to leave your own memories and post any pictures you may have of John. This can be accessed via https://johngrindley.muchloved.com/
Donations are also being gratefully received for the Alzheimer's Society and can be made online via the tribute page or sent directly to E M Dorman Funeral Directors, Uppingham. Tel: 01572 823976
Published in Stamford Mercury on June 5, 2020