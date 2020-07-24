Home

Andrew Woodhouse Funeral Services (Stamford)
Sandon Barn, Casterton Road
Stamford, Lincolnshire PE9 4BP
01780 751719
John HONOUR Notice
HONOUR John Russell died peacefully after a short illness at home on 29th June 2020, aged 93 years. Much loved and devoted husband of Jean; and father to David and Kate. He will be greatly missed by all his family, friends and colleagues. A private family funeral service will take place on Peterborough Crematorium on 31st July 2020 at 11.00am. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for R.N.L.I. may be made c/o Andrew Woodhouse Independent Funeral Services, Sandon Barn, Casterton Road, Stamford, PE9 4BP. Tel: 01780 751719
Published in Stamford Mercury on July 24, 2020
