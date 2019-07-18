|
KETTLE John Of Exton, passed away peacefully after a long illness bravely borne on Sunday 14th July 2019, aged 79 years. Beloved husband to Irene and will be sadly missed by his family and friends. His funeral service will be held at Exton Parish Church on Wednesday 31st July at 11.30am. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Cancer Research UK would be greatly appreciated and can be made online via www.emdormanfunerals.co.uk or sent directly to E M Dorman Funeral Directors, Beechcroft, 69 High Street East, Uppingham, Rutland, LE15 9PY. Telephone: 01572 823976
Published in Stamford Mercury on July 18, 2019