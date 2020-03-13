Home

POWERED BY

John LAWRENCE

Notice Condolences

John LAWRENCE Notice
LAWRENCE

John Malcolm

Passed away peacefully on 26th February aged 87 years. Devoted husband to Suzanne, much loved father of Christopher and Alison; grandfather of Simon, David, Joel and Grace; and father in law to Julie and Laurence. A funeral service will take place at Peterborough Crematorium on 27th March at 2:00pm. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Dementia Support South Lincolnshire. All enquiries to R J Scholes (Stamford) Tel: 01780 763092
Published in Stamford Mercury on Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -