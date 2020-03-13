|
|
LAWRENCE
John Malcolm
Passed away peacefully on 26th February aged 87 years. Devoted husband to Suzanne, much loved father of Christopher and Alison; grandfather of Simon, David, Joel and Grace; and father in law to Julie and Laurence. A funeral service will take place at Peterborough Crematorium on 27th March at 2:00pm. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Dementia Support South Lincolnshire. All enquiries to R J Scholes (Stamford) Tel: 01780 763092
Published in Stamford Mercury on Mar. 13, 2020