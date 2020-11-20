|
|
MACMILLAN
John James
passed away peacefully on Monday 2nd November 2020 aged 83 years. He was the devoted husband of Betty, father of Alison, John and Graeme and proud Grandpa of Charlie, Oliver, Charlotte, Euan and Archie. The funeral service will take place at St Andrews Church, Rippingale on Friday 27th November 2020 followed by his final committal joining Betty in Rippingale Cemetery. All further enquiries to RJ Scholes, Wherry's Lane, Bourne PE10 9HQ Tel: 01778 394687
