M.B.E Squadron Leader RAF retired
passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on 18th May 2019, aged 88 years. Much loved husband of the late Audrey Simmons, a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather and foster parent to many. Will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. There will be a private service with family flowers only. If desired donations in memory of Jack and Audrey to St Barnabas Hospice at Home may be made c/o R J Scholes Funeral Services, St Georges Street, Stamford, PE9 2BJ.
Published in Stamford Mercury on June 14, 2019