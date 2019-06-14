Home

R J Scholes Funeral Service
St George Street
Stamford, Lincolnshire PE9 2BJ
01780 763092
John Noel "Jack" SIMMONS

Notice Condolences

John Noel "Jack" SIMMONS Notice
M.B.E Squadron Leader RAF retired
passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on 18th May 2019, aged 88 years. Much loved husband of the late Audrey Simmons, a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather and foster parent to many. Will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. There will be a private service with family flowers only. If desired donations in memory of Jack and Audrey to St Barnabas Hospice at Home may be made c/o R J Scholes Funeral Services, St Georges Street, Stamford, PE9 2BJ.
Published in Stamford Mercury on June 14, 2019
