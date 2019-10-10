|
NORMAN
John Michael
formerly of Easton-on-the-Hill
Passed away peacefully on 26th September 2019 at Priory Court Care Home, Stamford. Widower of the late Birgit and loving father of daughter Lis, son-in-law John and grand daughter Bryony. A funeral service will take place at Peterborough Crematorium on Friday 18th October 2019 at 1:30pm. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Parkinson's UK. All enquiries to R J Scholes (Stamford) Tel: 01780 763092
Published in Stamford Mercury on Oct. 10, 2019