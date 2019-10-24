Home

POWERED BY

Services
E M Dorman Funeral Director (Uppingham)
Beechcroft
, Rutland LE15 9PY
01572 823976
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
12:00
Edith Weston Parish Church
Resources
More Obituaries for John PARSONS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John PARSONS

Notice Condolences

John PARSONS Notice
PARSONS John of Edith Weston, died peacefully at home on 20th October 2019, aged 93 years. Beloved husband of the late Sheila and a much loved father and grandfather. Following a private cremation a service to celebrate John's life will be held at Edith Weston Parish Church on Tuesday 5th November at 12 Noon. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to be shared between the Marie Curie Nurses & Pancreatic Cancer Research can be made online via www.emdormanfunerals.co.uk or sent directly to E M Dorman Funeral Directors, Beechcroft, 69 High Street East, Uppingham, Rutland, LE15 9PY. Tel: 01572 823976
Published in Stamford Mercury on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of E M Dorman Funeral Director (Uppingham)
Download Now