|
|
PARSONS John of Edith Weston, died peacefully at home on 20th October 2019, aged 93 years. Beloved husband of the late Sheila and a much loved father and grandfather. Following a private cremation a service to celebrate John's life will be held at Edith Weston Parish Church on Tuesday 5th November at 12 Noon. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to be shared between the Marie Curie Nurses & Pancreatic Cancer Research can be made online via www.emdormanfunerals.co.uk or sent directly to E M Dorman Funeral Directors, Beechcroft, 69 High Street East, Uppingham, Rutland, LE15 9PY. Tel: 01572 823976
Published in Stamford Mercury on Oct. 24, 2019