Of Easton-On-The-Hill. Died peacefully at Cliftonville Care Home, Northampton on Sunday the 26th May surrounded by his family. Most Dearly loved Husband, Father, Grandfather and Brother. Rest in Peace. John's Funeral service will be held on Thursday the 13th June at 12.00noon at Peterborough Crematorium, PE6 7JE. By request Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, cheques made payable to Guide Dogs, may be sent to RJ Scholes or left at the service.
Published in Stamford Mercury on June 7, 2019