STAPLETON
John Robert passed away peacefully at home on 6th February 2020 aged 89 years. Much loved husband of Veronica (Vron). He will be greatly missed by all his family, and friends. The funeral service will take place on Friday 6th March at 12.00pm at St Andrew's Church, Witham-on-the-Hill followed by interment in the churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for St Barnabas Hospice at Home and Marie Curie may be made c/o Andrew Woodhouse Independent Funeral Services, Sandon Barn, Casterton Road, Stamford, PE9 4BP Tel: 01780 751719
Published in Stamford Mercury on Feb. 21, 2020