STARK
John Robert
'Bob'
of Oakham, passed away peacefully at home on 30th July 2020, aged 88 years. Loving husband, father and grandfather. Will be much missed by everyone who knew him. Due to current circumstances a private family funeral will be taking place at 2.00pm on Thursday 13th August 2020 at Loughborough Crematorium. This will be webcast and details of how to access this may be obtained from the funeral director. Bob's funeral cortege will depart from Oakham Cricket Club at 1.00pm for those friends who wish to pay their respects. A Commemorative Cricket Match will take place at Oakham Cricket Club on 30th July 2021. Family flowers only, donations in Bob's memory for LOROS or The Peter Le Marchant Trust may be made online at www.ansteyfunerals.com or sent to Anstey & District Funeral Services, Talbott House, Leicester Road, Anstey, Leicester, LE7 7AT. Tel: 0116 234 0548
Published in Stamford Mercury on Aug. 7, 2020