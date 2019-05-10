Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John TAYLOR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John TAYLOR

Notice Condolences

John TAYLOR Notice
Passed away peacefully on 21st April 2019, aged 78 years. Loving husband of Pam, dad of Wendy, father-in-law of Guy and granddad of Katie and Rose. The Funeral Service will take place at Peterborough Crematorium on Tuesday 21st May at 2.00pm. Family flowers only please by request. Donations in lieu if desired may be made at the service for Guide Dogs for the Blind. All further enquiries to R J Scholes, Wherrys Lane, Bourne, PE10 9HQ. Tel: 01778 394687
Published in Stamford Mercury on May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.