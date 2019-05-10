|
|
Passed away peacefully on 21st April 2019, aged 78 years. Loving husband of Pam, dad of Wendy, father-in-law of Guy and granddad of Katie and Rose. The Funeral Service will take place at Peterborough Crematorium on Tuesday 21st May at 2.00pm. Family flowers only please by request. Donations in lieu if desired may be made at the service for Guide Dogs for the Blind. All further enquiries to R J Scholes, Wherrys Lane, Bourne, PE10 9HQ. Tel: 01778 394687
Published in Stamford Mercury on May 10, 2019