Home

POWERED BY

John TEESDALE

Notice Condolences

John TEESDALE Notice
TEESDALE

John Rees

Sadly passed away peacefully after a short illness at home on 10th March 2020, aged 87 years. Loving and much-loved husband of Anne and father of Jonathan, Nicholas and Simon. A devoted grandfather to Emily, Jessica, Sam, Louisa, Dan, Alice, Hannah and Olivia. He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. Due to the ongoing COVID 19 restrictions, a service of thanksgiving will be arranged and advertised for a future date. Condolences, donations and further updates may be accessed at www.copthill.com or c/o Andrew Woodhouse Independent Funeral Services, Sandon Barn, Casterton Road, Stamford, PE9 4BP. Tel. 01780 751719
Published in Stamford Mercury on Mar. 20, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -