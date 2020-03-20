|
|
TEESDALE
John Rees
Sadly passed away peacefully after a short illness at home on 10th March 2020, aged 87 years. Loving and much-loved husband of Anne and father of Jonathan, Nicholas and Simon. A devoted grandfather to Emily, Jessica, Sam, Louisa, Dan, Alice, Hannah and Olivia. He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. Due to the ongoing COVID 19 restrictions, a service of thanksgiving will be arranged and advertised for a future date. Condolences, donations and further updates may be accessed at www.copthill.com or c/o Andrew Woodhouse Independent Funeral Services, Sandon Barn, Casterton Road, Stamford, PE9 4BP. Tel. 01780 751719
Published in Stamford Mercury on Mar. 20, 2020