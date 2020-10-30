|
|
WAND
John
passed away after a short illness at the Peterborough City Hospital on Monday 19th October 2020, aged 70 years. Beloved husband of Hazel, loving Dad to Jill and Steven and proud Grandad to Woody and Poppy. Sadly due to current circumstances a small private funeral will be held on Monday 9th November 2020. Please take a moment to share your memories of John with us using this link: www.roadphone.co.uk/remembering-john. Family flowers only, thank you. Enquiries to RJ Scholes (Bourne).
Published in Stamford Mercury on Oct. 30, 2020