Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph ROBERTS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph ROBERTS

Notice Condolences

Joseph ROBERTS Notice
ROBERTS Joseph Edward (known as Ted)

of Market Deeping, passed away on Friday 27th November 2020, aged 97 in Peterborough City Hospital following a short stay there. Husband of Isabella, father of Katharine, Howard, Andrew and Julia and grandfather of Hannah, Jessica, Anna, Christopher, Joseph and Gabriella, he will be missed by many. Donations if desired can be made to St Guthlac's Church. All further enquiries to R J Scholes (Deeping St James). Tel: 01778 380659
Published in Stamford Mercury on Dec. 4, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -