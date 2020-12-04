|
ROBERTS Joseph Edward (known as Ted)
of Market Deeping, passed away on Friday 27th November 2020, aged 97 in Peterborough City Hospital following a short stay there. Husband of Isabella, father of Katharine, Howard, Andrew and Julia and grandfather of Hannah, Jessica, Anna, Christopher, Joseph and Gabriella, he will be missed by many. Donations if desired can be made to St Guthlac's Church. All further enquiries to R J Scholes (Deeping St James). Tel: 01778 380659
Published in Stamford Mercury on Dec. 4, 2020