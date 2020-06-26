|
|
BEEVER
Josephine
(née Ryan)
known as Josie
Passed peacefully away at home on 8th June 2020 aged 96 years. Loving wife of the late Frank Beever, mother to David, Colin and Patricia and nanny to Georgia and Natasha. Private funeral service. Donations to Easton Church, cheques made payable to 'Easton on the Hill PCC', may be sent c/o R J Scholes, St George's Sreet, Stamford PE9 2BJ Tel: 01780 763092. The family are very grateful for the tender care received from Greenwood Homecare and St Barnabas Palliative Care.
Published in Stamford Mercury on June 26, 2020