Home

POWERED BY

Services
R J Scholes Funeral Service
St George Street
Stamford, Lincolnshire PE9 2BJ
01780 763092
Resources
More Obituaries for Josephine BEEVER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josephine BEEVER

Notice Condolences

Josephine BEEVER Notice
BEEVER

Josephine

(née Ryan)

known as Josie

Passed peacefully away at home on 8th June 2020 aged 96 years. Loving wife of the late Frank Beever, mother to David, Colin and Patricia and nanny to Georgia and Natasha. Private funeral service. Donations to Easton Church, cheques made payable to 'Easton on the Hill PCC', may be sent c/o R J Scholes, St George's Sreet, Stamford PE9 2BJ Tel: 01780 763092. The family are very grateful for the tender care received from Greenwood Homecare and St Barnabas Palliative Care.
Published in Stamford Mercury on June 26, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -