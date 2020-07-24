Home

Andrew Woodhouse Funeral Services (Stamford)
Sandon Barn, Casterton Road
Stamford, Lincolnshire PE9 4BP
01780 751719
Josephine CURTIS

CURTIS

Josephine (known as Jose)

passed away on 23rd June 2020 aged 74 years. Much loved wife of Ivan. She will be sadly and greatly missed by all her family, and friends. A private family funeral service took place at Peterborough Crematorium on 9th July 2020. Donations if desired in memory of Jose for Royal National Lifeboat Institution (R.N.L.I.) may be made c/o Andrew Woodhouse Independent Funeral Services, Sandon Barn, Casterton Road, Stamford PE9 4BP Tel: 01780 751719
Published in Stamford Mercury on July 24, 2020
