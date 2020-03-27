|
DALBY
Josephine (Josie) of Uppingham died peacefully on 17th March 2020 aged 89 years. Beloved wife of the late Harry, loving mother to Malcolm, Janis and Graham and a much loved grandma and great grandma. Given the current circumstances we are only able to have a very small family funeral. Donations in memory of Josie are however being collected for Age UK Uppingham and can be made online via www.emdormanfunerals.co.uk or sent directly to E M Dorman Funeral Directors, Uppingham. Tel: 01572 823976
Published in Stamford Mercury on Mar. 27, 2020