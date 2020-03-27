Home

Josephine DALBY

Josephine DALBY Notice
DALBY

Josephine (Josie) of Uppingham died peacefully on 17th March 2020 aged 89 years. Beloved wife of the late Harry, loving mother to Malcolm, Janis and Graham and a much loved grandma and great grandma. Given the current circumstances we are only able to have a very small family funeral. Donations in memory of Josie are however being collected for Age UK Uppingham and can be made online via www.emdormanfunerals.co.uk or sent directly to E M Dorman Funeral Directors, Uppingham. Tel: 01572 823976
Published in Stamford Mercury on Mar. 27, 2020
