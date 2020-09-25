Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce CARROTT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce CARROTT

Notice Condolences

Joyce CARROTT Notice
CARROTT

Joyce

passed away peacefully at Rose Lodge Care Home, Wisbech, on Saturday 12th September 2020, aged 90 years. Beloved wife of the late Ray Stanton of Aslackby, Lincs and the late Jim Carrott of Bourne. Much loved mum of Josephine, and a dear grandma and great-grandma. Due to attendance restrictions at the present time, a private family funeral service will take place at Peterborough Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Joyce for Diabetes UK and Cambsight may be made direct to her family, or via https://www.diabetes.org.uk/ or https://www.camsight.org.uk/ All enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, Old Royal Standard, Weasenham Lane, Wisbech, Cambs, PE13 2RY. Tel: 01945 475495
Published in Stamford Mercury on Sept. 25, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -