Passed away peacefully at Peterborough City Hospital on 24th April 2019, aged 87 years. Loving mum of Neil, Brian, Freddie, Marlene, Rita, Viv and Nigel. Special nan and great-nan to many. The Funeral Service will take place at St John the Baptist Church, Baston on Wednesday 15th May at 2.00pm. Family flowers only please by request. Donations in lieu if desired may be made at the service for The UK Sepsis Trust and Macmillan. All further enquiries to R J Scholes, Wherrys Lane, Bourne, PE10 9HQ. Tel: 01778 394687
Published in Stamford Mercury on May 10, 2019