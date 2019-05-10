Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce BROOKS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Eileen BROOKS

Notice Condolences

Joyce Eileen BROOKS Notice
Passed away peacefully at Peterborough City Hospital on 24th April 2019, aged 87 years. Loving mum of Neil, Brian, Freddie, Marlene, Rita, Viv and Nigel. Special nan and great-nan to many. The Funeral Service will take place at St John the Baptist Church, Baston on Wednesday 15th May at 2.00pm. Family flowers only please by request. Donations in lieu if desired may be made at the service for The UK Sepsis Trust and Macmillan. All further enquiries to R J Scholes, Wherrys Lane, Bourne, PE10 9HQ. Tel: 01778 394687
Published in Stamford Mercury on May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.