Home

POWERED BY

Services
E M Dorman Funeral Director (Uppingham)
Beechcroft
, Rutland LE15 9PY
01572 823976
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce GREEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce GREEN

Notice Condolences

Joyce GREEN Notice
GREEN Joyce Elizabeth (nÃ©e Proudman)

Passed away peacefully at the Rutland Care Village on Thursday 27th June 2019, aged 91 years. Beloved wife to the late Jeffrey, loving mother to Gilly, Giles, Amanda, Alistair, Vicky and Louise and a much loved grandma, great-grandma, mother-in-law and friend. Her funeral service will be held at Empingham Parish Church on Wednesday 10th July at 2.00pm, to be followed by burial in the cemetery. Flowers welcome, or donations, if desired, to be shared between the Rainbows Children's Hospice and the British Heart Foundation c/o E M Dorman Funeral Directors, Beechcroft, 69 High Street East, Uppingham, Rutland, LE15 9PY. Telephone: 01572 823976
Published in Stamford Mercury on July 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of E M Dorman Funeral Director (Uppingham)
Download Now