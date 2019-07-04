|
GREEN Joyce Elizabeth (nÃ©e Proudman)
Passed away peacefully at the Rutland Care Village on Thursday 27th June 2019, aged 91 years. Beloved wife to the late Jeffrey, loving mother to Gilly, Giles, Amanda, Alistair, Vicky and Louise and a much loved grandma, great-grandma, mother-in-law and friend. Her funeral service will be held at Empingham Parish Church on Wednesday 10th July at 2.00pm, to be followed by burial in the cemetery. Flowers welcome, or donations, if desired, to be shared between the Rainbows Children's Hospice and the British Heart Foundation c/o E M Dorman Funeral Directors, Beechcroft, 69 High Street East, Uppingham, Rutland, LE15 9PY. Telephone: 01572 823976
Published in Stamford Mercury on July 4, 2019