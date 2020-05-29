|
HORTON
Judith Ann 'Judy'
passed away peacefully at Peterborough City Hospital on 16th May 2020, aged 77 years. Much loved wife of Walter, loving mother to Paul, Darron and Tracy, nanny to Kylie, Jay, Luke, Ben, Amy, Joe and Finlay, great-grandmother to Dylan and Noah. She will be sadly and dearly missed by all her family and friends. Due to the Covid 19 situation the private family funeral service will take place on Thursday 4th June 2020 at 11.30am at Easton on the Hill Churchyard. Family flowers only please.
Published in Stamford Mercury on May 29, 2020