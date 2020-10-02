|
Judith 'Judy' passed away tragically after a long illness at home on 13th September 2020, aged 59 years. Loving and devoted mother to Kyle Graham Lomas, David Brian John Lomas and Emma Jayne Louise Lomas and grandmother to Dylan John Lomas, Tyler Walter Lomas and Lorelai Margaret Lomas. She will be greatly missed by all her family, and friends and colleagues. A private family funeral service will take place at Peterborough Crematorium on Friday 9th October 2020. The family would not like any donations however would be grateful for anyone who wishes to show their support with flowers, these can be left either with c/o Andrew Woodhouse Independent Funeral Services, Sandon Barn, Casterton Road Stamford, PE9 4BP. Tel: 01780 751719 or at Judy's family home to celebrate her life!
