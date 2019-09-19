Home

Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
14:30
All Saints Church
Easton on the Hill
SMITH

Judy (née Caswell)

Died peacefully at home on 7th September 2019. She is remembered with great love and will be missed by husband Hugh, daughters Fiona and Nicola, her grandchildren and many friends. She showed enormous courage and grace during her short illness. All are welcome at her Service of Thanksgiving and Remembrance on Thursday, 3rd October at 2.30pm (no black please) at All Saints Church, Easton on the Hill. Reception afterwards. No flowers please; donations to Marie Curie.
Published in Stamford Mercury on Sept. 19, 2019
