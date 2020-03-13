Home

Russell, Helen and Leaza wish to thank most sincerely all relatives and friends for their kind letters, cards and messages of sympathy received in their sad loss of their mother June. Thanks to all relatives and friends who attended June's funeral service at Peterborough Crematorium on 2nd March 2020 and for the many donations to the British Lung Foundation. Thank you also to the staff at Kettering General Hospital for their care and support given to June in her final days.
Published in Stamford Mercury on Mar. 13, 2020
