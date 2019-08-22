Home

Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
14:00
Peterborough Crematorium
Karen WAITES

WAITES

Karen (née LAMBERT)

Passed away peacefully on 9th August aged 55 years. Much loved mother, daughter, sister and friend. She will be greatly missed. Funeral will take place at Peterborough Crematorium at 2.00pm 29th August. Family flowers only please. Donations to Cancer Wellbeing Service at Peterborough Hospital and Hollyhocks Cancer Support Group at Ketton can be made online via www.emdormanfunerals.co.uk or sent directly to EM Dorman, Funeral Directors, 69 High Street East, Uppingham, LE15 9PY. Tel: 01572 823976
Published in Stamford Mercury on Aug. 22, 2019
