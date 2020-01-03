|
|
OSBORNE
Kate (Kathleen)
Passed away peacefully on 17th December 2019. Sadly missed, love always Chris, Judith, John, Lisa, Katie, Mark and Alex. The funeral service will be held on Monday 13th January 2020 at Nene Valley Crematorium, Wellingborough at 1.00pm. Family flowers only. Donations for Cancer Research UK may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors, 148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton, NN3 2JN Tel: 01604 79 22 22 www.hollowells.co.uk/funeral-donations
Published in Stamford Mercury on Jan. 3, 2020