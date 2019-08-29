|
|
DUNKLEY
Kath
Passed away peacefully on 12th August 2019 aged 93 years. Much loved wife of the late Cecil; loving mother; grandmother and great grandmother. She will be sadly and greatly missed by all her family, and friends. A service of celebration will take place on Monday 9th September 2019 at 11.00 am at St George's Church, Stamford. Flowers welcome or donations if desired for St George's Church Luncheon Club may be made c/o Andrew Woodhouse Independent Funeral Services, Sandon Barn, Casterton Road Stamford PE9 4BP Tel: 01780 751719
Published in Stamford Mercury on Aug. 29, 2019