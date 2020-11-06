|
|
GRACE
Kath
of Uppingham passed away at the Leicester Royal Infirmary on 29th October 2020 aged 93 years. Beloved wife to the late Geoff, loving mother to Michael, Janet and Peter and a much loved grandma and great grandma. Due to current circumstances a private funeral service will be held. Donations are however being gratefully received for Dementia UK and can be made online via www.emdormanfunerals.co.uk or sent directly to E M Dorman Funeral Directors, Beechcroft, 69 High Street East, Uppingham, Rutland, LE15 9PY. Tel: 01572 823976
Published in Stamford Mercury on Nov. 6, 2020