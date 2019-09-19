Home

Andrew Woodhouse Funeral Services (Stamford)
Sandon Barn, Casterton Road
Stamford, Lincolnshire PE9 4BP
01780 751719
Kathleen SZYMANSKI

SZYMANSKI Kathleen Enid (known as Kath)

Passed away on 3rd September 2019, aged 94 years. She will be sadly and greatly missed by all her family and friends. The funeral service will take place on Thursday 26th September 2019, 12.00noon at Peterborough Crematorium, Marholm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance may be made c/o Andrew Woodhouse Independent Funeral Services, Sandon Barn, Casterton Road, Stamford, PE9 4BP. Tel: 01780 751719
Published in Stamford Mercury on Sept. 19, 2019
