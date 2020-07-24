|
|
BONE
Keith
sadly passed away on 15th July 2020, aged 76 years. Much loved Husband to Margaret, Father to Amanda and Lisa and Grandad to Jade, Sophie, Ellis and Harley. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday 4th August 2020 at 11.00am at Peterborough Crematorium. Family flowers only. Donations to Parkinson's UK and British Heart Foundation may be made c/o Andrew Woodhouse Independent Funeral Services.
Published in Stamford Mercury on July 24, 2020